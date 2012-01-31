SAN FRANCISCO Demand Media Inc said on Monday that three executives left the online media and advertising company to pursue other business opportunities.

Larry Fitzgibbon resigned as executive vice president of the company on January 27, according to a regulatory filing late Monday. Two other executives, Joe Perez and Steven Kydd, have also left, Kristen Moore, a Demand Media spokeswoman, told Reuters.

The three executives, who were among the co-founders of the company, are moving on to other ventures, she added, while noting that she didn't have specific information about their plans.

The departures will not change the strategy or priorities of Demand Media, Moore said.

(Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)