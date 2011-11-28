LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Yes, the fictional paper brand Dunder Mifflin, the company that once thought Michael Scott was fit to run one of its branches, is now available for purchase.

In a deal between the Staples-owned Quill.com and NBC Universal, cartons of Dunder Mifflin-branded copy paper are now available for purchase.

NBC Universal will receive about 6 percent of the profits from the revenue of Quill.com's Dunder Mifflin products, the Wall Street Journal reports. It says the companies have made a two-year licensing deal.

The Journal says the $3 billion annual North American paper industry has lately declined 3 percent a year because of the economy and e-mail and PDF documents reducing the need for paper.

Each box of 20-pound Dunder Mifflin paper -- that's 5,000 sheets -- will set you back $34.99, compared to $39.90 for the next cheapest brand of similar weight and color copy paper at Quill.com.