LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Fear not, law-and-order fans; U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens will be back on the case January 17.

FX released its midseason premiere dates Monday, including for "Justified," "Archer" and its new animated comedy "Unsupervised."

"Justified" returns for its third season Tuesday, January 17 at 10 p.m., and will continue on Tuesdays at 10. The animated spy spoof "Archer," meanwhile, will kick off its third season on January 19 at 10, and will continue to air Thursdays at 10 thereafter.

The new animated effort "Unsupervised," which is produced by FX in association with RCG Productions -- headed by "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" stars Rob McElhenny, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton -- will launch right after the "Archer" premiere on January 19 at 10:30, and then air after "Archer" on Thursdays at 10:30.

The series revolves around Gary and Joel, two best friends who attempt to navigate their teenage years without parental supervision. The series is created and executive produced by "Sunny" writers/producers Rob Rosell, Scott Marder and David Hornsby.