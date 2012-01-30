NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - It's not every day that you get to spend time with the President of the United States, but Monday night Barack Obama will log on to Google Plus for the Oval Office's first virtual "Hangout."

To discuss last week's State of the Union address, Obama will participate in a group video chat Monday on the burgeoning social networking site at 5:30 p.m. ET.

In its earnings report earlier this month, Google reported that 90 million people now subscribe to Google Plus, which combines many of the features of Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms.

Obama has leveraged social media to his advantage before, answering questions in Twitter and Facebook "townhalls."

Unlike with the Twitter townhall last July, Obama will answer live questions rather than just a preselected bunch. Google will choose certain questions submitted via YouTube while people can also comment and interact on Google Plus.

Obama's State of the Union drew high approval marks - 91 percent according to CBS News - but the "Hangout" comes a day before the Florida primary, which will give the Republicans the first of many chances to reverse some of the buzz generated by the year's first big national address.

The discussion will be streamed on Google Plus, the White House website and the White House's YouTube channel.