LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Millennium Films has acquired the rights to the Chris Baldi comedy "Guys Night" and has slated a spring production start date.

Baldi, the writer behind Columbia's upcoming comedy "What Would Kenny Do" (starring Ashton Kutcher and Justin Bieber), wrote the "Guys Night" script.

Executive producers include Millennium's Avi Lerner; Danny Dimbort and Trevor Short will executive produce, along with Mike Goldberg and Josh Adler. Jim Valdez and Matt Bass are listed as producers.

The cast has not yet been announced.

"Guys Night" is about four men working at dead-end jobs and involved with less-than-satisfying relationships. Their lives get more adventurous as they set out for a mystery island off the coast of New Jersey.

Other upcoming Millennium Films projects include "Expendables 2," directed by Simon West and starring Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger; "Paperboy," directed by Lee Daniels and starring Matthew McConaughey, Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman; "Playing the Field," directed by Gabriele Muccino and starring Gerard Butler, Jessica Biel and Catherine Zeta-Jones; and "The Big Wedding," directed by Justin Zackham and starring Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton and Topher Grace.