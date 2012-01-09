LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Gary Dauberman, who established a reputation for himself as New Line's go-to writer for production work on horror projects, has been brought on to polish CBS Films' "Hellfest," TheWrap has learned.

Neil Marshall is directing the movie about a costumed killer who methodically murders visitors at a theme park on Halloween night.

CBS is hot on the project, which is hopes to start shooting this summer and turn into a franchise.

Dauberman knows his slashers: he did revisions on the most recent "Final Destination" and "Nightmare on Elm Street" movies.

And Mandate and Ghost House Pictures recently brought him on to polish "Burst," a spec he brought the companies. Meanwhile, his "Crawlspace," set up at New Line, is out to directors. New Line has targeted the movie for production this year.

"Hellfest" has solid credentials. Gale Anne Hurd, the renowned producer of "The Terminator," "The Abyss," "Armageddon" and "Hulk," among others -- and who wrote "The Terminator" -- is producing through her Valhalla Entertainment.

Marshall wrote and directed the 2002 "Dog Soldier," the 2005 "The Descent" and the 2010 "Centurion."

First-time feature writers William Penick and Chris Sey co-wrote the first draft of "Hellfest" from a concept by Valhalla creative executive Ben Roberts, who will executive produce.