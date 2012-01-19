NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - The Huffington Post is launching its own 24-hour live cable news network for the web, TheWrap has confirmed.

Forbes' Jeff Bercovici reported Tuesday that the AOL Huffington Post Media Group "is preparing to launch" the Huffington Post Streaming Network (akin in some respects to a CNN for the web), and a source close to the matter verified that the details of his report were accurate.

Bercovici wrote that HuffPost is expected to use its staff of more than 300 journalists for the initiative, and will expose viewers to everything from editorial meetings to breaking news analysis.

A major announcement is slated for February 2 in New York.

This marks but the latest prominent media company trying its hand at television online.

Yahoo has unveiled a bevy of original programming for its Yahoo Screen vertical, while everyone from Reuters to Vice has signed up with YouTube to curate their own channels of original content.

Web TV is proving to be lucrative territory for these companies because of the advertising potential.

(Editing by Chris Michaud)