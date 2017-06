Hostesses stand next to a Hyundai i20 model car displayed on the car maker's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

SEOUL South Korea's Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd said on Monday that it has been awarded an about $1.5 billion order to build an alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Hyundai said in a regulatory filing that it would carry out engineering, procurement, construction and pre-commissioning work for the 1.8 million-tonne-per-year refinery, confirming an earlier announcement by Saudi Arabia's state-run Maaden.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)