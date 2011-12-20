LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Black Swan" actresses Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis have danced past Johnny Depp on IMDb's annual list of most-viewed actors.

The movie website released the list, which is based on the number of views received by actors' profile pages, on Tuesday.

"Pirates of the Caribbean" star, who is now No. 3, had held the No. 1 perch for six of the past seven years.

"The Help" actress Emma Stone is No. 4.

"Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth -- the only man to appear in the top 10 for the first time -- is No. 5.

Next up is "Cowboys & Aliens" actress Olivia Wilde at No. 6, followed by Jennifer Lawrence, the Oscar-nominated star of "Winter's Bone," at No. 7. Lawrence cracked the top 100 for the first time this year.

George Clooney, who has received Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for his starring role in "The Descendants," is at No. 8.

Rounding out the list are "Drive" star Ryan Gosling and Christian Bale, whose upcoming film "The Dark Knight Rises" is due July 20.

The number of women on this year's list -- five -- is two more than the number on the 2010 list.

For the first time in four years, no "Twilight" actors are on the IMDb list -- despite "Breaking Dawn -- Part 1" being one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

Kristen Stewart, who was No. 2 on last year's list, fell to No. 12. Robert Pattinson, who topped the list in 2009 and came in third in 2010, dropped to #26.

IMDb Managing Editor Keith Simanton chalked up Portman's topping of the list to her Best Actress Oscar for "Black Swan" and roles in three films in 2011: "No Strings Attached," "Your Highness" and "Thor."

Additionally, Portman was a regular fixture in the tabloids this year, as she had a baby boy in June.

As for Kunis, the "Friends With Benefits" actress's No. 2 spot was perhaps boosted by her attendance at a Marine Corps Ball in November, Simanton said. While stationed in Afghanistan, the soldier asked out Kunis through a video on YouTube.