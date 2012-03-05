LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Cinedigm Entertainment Group and New Video have picked up North American rights to the Sundance documentary "The Invisible War," TheWrap has learned.

A theatrical release is planned beginning this summer.

The documentary, produced by Kirby Dick ("This Film is Not Yet Rated"), documents widespread rape in the U.S. military, and points out the disturbing fact that female soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan are more likely to be raped by a fellow soldier than killed by enemy fire.

The film won the 2012 Sundance Film Festival's "U.S. Documentary Audience Award" and sparked emotional debate and discussion at Sundance.

"The Invisible War" discusses the systemic cover-up of military sex crimes. It includes interviews with high-ranking military officials and members of Congress -- and rape victims.

"Kirby is a fearless and intrepid filmmaker and 'The Invisible War' is sure to ignite a national firestorm," said Susan Margolin, Co-President of New Video. "We are thrilled to launch our partnership with Cinedigm by bringing this astonishing story to audiences across the country."

Chris McGurk, chairman and CEO of Cinedigm, said that "the film is incredibly powerful and deserves - in fact demands - to be seen by as many people as possible. We very much look forward to working with Kirby, Amy and their team to share this important film with audiences across the nation."

