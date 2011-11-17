LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Owen Van Natta, a former MySpace and Facebook executive, has resigned from his post as Chief Business Officer for Zynga, the social gaming company behind such hits as 'FarmVille' and 'Words With Friends.'

AllThings D broke the news in advance of the company's latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and lo and behold, it says in the report that Van Natta resigned Wednesday.

The former MySpace CEO and Facebook COO joined Zynga in Spring of 2010. The company is on the verge of its IPO, meaning Van Natta will give up millions of pre-IPO shares by leaving his current position now.

However, he will continue as a strategic adviser and board member, so he will retain some shares. Oh, he also earned a cool $28 million last year in salaries and bonuses, so he should be able to find a place to lay his head.

Van Natta came to the company after less than a year at MySpace. Prior to that, he was an early member of the top brass at Facebook.

Zynga filed for its IPO with the SEC in July, but the company has yet to reveal when it will actually begin selling its shares.