LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 (TheWrap.com) - CBS has officially picked up a comedy pilot from "Mike & Molly" star Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone -- and Falcone has been newly cast in the lead role.

In the untitled project, Falcone will star as "a single 37-year-old man who loses everything he has in the real estate collapse and finds himself back home in the house he grew up in ... with his parents."

Falcone is also co-writing the Warner Bros. TV project with "The Looney Tunes Show" writer Larry Dorf. McCarthy will serve as co-executive producer.

Falcone has had numerous TV and movie acting gigs, including a regular role on the "Friends" spinoff "Joey." Notably, he played the air marshal that McCarthy's character, Megan, sat next to on the plane in "Bridesmaids."

