LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (TheWrap.com) - Wolfe Releasing has picked up North American rights to "Mosquita y Mari," a coming-of-age tale that focuses on a love between two Latinas in Los Angeles, Wolfe said Tuesday.

The movie is writer-director Aurora Guerrero's first feature film.

Fenessa Pineda stars as Yolanda, a straight-A student in Los Angeles' Huntington Park. Venecia Troncoso plays Mari, Yolanda's study partner -- a girl who has recently moved to town with her undocumented family.

Wolfe is the largest distributor of gay and lesbian films.

Chad Burris produced the Indion Entertainment/Maya Entertainment movie.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)