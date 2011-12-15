LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The search is over for the most-Googled names in 2011: The most popular and fastest-rising terms include Rebecca Black, Ryan Dunn and Casey Anthony.

The 11th annual list of top 10 fastest-rising global queries was announced Thursday morning. Google Zeitgeist sifted through billions of Google searches to determine the list.

Thirteen-year-old singer Black -- whose "Friday" video has more than 167 million views on YouTube -- came in at No. 1. Google+, the social-networking venture that launched in June, was the No. 2 search term.

Dunn, the "Jackass" stuntman who died in an alcohol-related car crash in June, followed at No. 3. Next is Anthony, who in July was found not guilty of murdering her 2-year-old daughter.

"Battlefield 3," the first-person shooter video game that sold 5 million copies in its first week, came in at No. 5, followed by "iPhone 5," which Apple fans erroneously thought the iPhone 4S would be named.

Pop singer Adele warbled her way to No. 7, thanks to her ubiquitously chart-topping album "21." She's followed by the Japanese name of the Fukushima nuclear plant that was damaged during the 2011 earthquake.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who died in October, came in at No. 9. His company's iPad 2, which was released in March, rounds out the list.

Google competitor Bing, which is owned by Microsoft, announced its own list of most-searched-for terms Thursday morning. Chart-topping honors go to pop superstar Justin Bieber.

Black also makes the list, as her "Friday" clip was the most-searched viral video on Bing in 2011. Casey Anthony also reappears, as the subject of the most-searched news story.

Tennis pro Maria Sharapova was the most-searched athlete on Bing.