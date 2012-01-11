Jan 10 (TheWrap.com) - Harvey Weinstein, meet Arianna Huffington.

The AOL Huffington Post Media Group revamped its Moviefone.com property on Tuesday, adding all new content from the likes of Weinstein, Tribeca Film Festival COO Jon Patricof and a former associate of Stanley Kubrick's.

The online ticketing site's content will now be far more integrated with HuffPost, bringing a wealth of the popular media empire's content to Moviefone and vice versa.

Moviefone will also institute one of HuffPost's defining characteristics -- blogs from celebrities, politicians and other figures of note.

"It's really exciting because the issue or the topic is Hollywood and the movies and we're reaching out to a lot of really fascinating people," Michael Hogan, AOL-HuffPost's executive features editor, told TheWrap. "We are excited about the opportunity to let these folks who are constantly in the media being talked about to speak out in first person about things.

Among the first contributors are Weinstein, whose company distributed "The Artist," a frontrunner for this year's Best Picture Oscar, as well as Patricof and Mike Kaplan, who worked with Stanley Kubrick on films like "2001" and "A Clockwork Orange."

Kaplan's post, explaining how Kubrick accidentally invented the modern-day box office report, is already up.

Hogan added that his team will be placing a lot of energy into covering this awards season, which this launch seems timed for.

"You'll see through the awards season and festival season, we'll be covering it all in a way that is really a cut above what you'd expect from our competitors when you think about ticketing sites," Hogan said.

Indeed, when Hogan stressed that this new content, along with what already existed on Moviefone, is what distinguishes Moviefone from competitors like Fandango in the online ticketing space.

"AOL is a content company and that's why they bought the Huffington Post," Hogan said. "Now we've got an engine to really represent that to the best effect. You won't find content like this on competitor sites."

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)