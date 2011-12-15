NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - The National Press Foundation honored Fox News' Chris Wallace for broadcast excellence and David Newhouse as editor of the year award for his oversight of the Harrisburg Patriot-News' coverage of the Penn State sexual abuse scandal.

Wallace will receive the Sol Taishoff Award for broadcast excellence, an award "given to an active broadcaster for a body of quality work in video or audio journalism," at the group's annual awards dinner March 7.

Wallace is the host of "Fox News Sunday." He started his broadcast career at NBC, where he stayed for 14 years before moving on to ABC in 1989. Wallace joined Fox in 2003, the same year Brit Hume won Fox its first award from the NPF.

Geneva Overholser, a veteran of several major newspapers and now a journalism professor, resigned from the Foundation's board in protest.

Last year's winner was NBC News' Andrea Mitchell.

Newhouse's award is named after former Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee. The NPF cited Newhouse's oversight of Penn State's sexual abuse scandal in naming him for the honor.

The newspaper, located in the Pennsylvania capital, broke the story of Jerry Sandusky's allegedly illicit activities, resulting in a criminal trial and the dismissal of legendary coach Joe Paterno.

The NPF was established in 1976. The March awards dinner will be its 29th annual such affair.