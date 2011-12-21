LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Classic episodes of "Fawlty Towers" and "Miss Marple" are just a few of the titles that will be available to Netflix customers in the United Kingdom and Ireland thanks to a new licensing pact with BBC Worldwide.

Starting in early 2012, Netflix subscribers across the pond will be able to access the hilarious mishaps that befall the irritable innkeeper and the small-town murders that occupy the elderly sleuth's time along with other programs from the British television producer, the two companies announced on Tuesday.

In addition to more evergreen titles like "Inspector Lynley," BBC shows such as "Torchwood" and "Spooks" will be available for Netflix members to watch.

Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Netflix announced in October that it would launch its service in the U.K. and Ireland early next year and has signed previous streaming pacts with such content providers as Lionsgate and MGM.