Feb 5, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; A general view of the Vince Lombardi Trophy with the Super Bowl 50 logo prior to a press conference at Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA...

The NFL's rough time off the field in recent years is doing little to hurt its coffers as sponsorship revenue rose 4.4 percent to $1.2 billion this season, according to research released by sponsorship consultant IEG on Friday.

The rise in sponsorship revenue for the NFL and its 32 teams lagged the 7.8 percent jump recorded by the league last season but outpaced the 4.1 percent increase in the overall sponsorship industry, according to Chicago-based IEG.

"Corporate interest in the NFL remains strong. Few properties can offer mass reach, a connection with die-hard fans and in-demand content like the NFL," William Chipps, IEG Sponsorship Report senior editor, said in a statement.

The NFL, which had $12 billion in revenue last year, has come under scrutiny regarding concussion risks its players face, as well as how Commissioner Roger Goodell handled the punishment of Ray Rice and subsequent domestic violence issues with some of its players.

Prior to the 2015 season, which concludes with Sunday's Super Bowl, the NFL selected Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor Co to replace General Motors as its official auto sponsor.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Dominic Evans)