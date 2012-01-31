LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 (TheWrap.com) - Myriad Pictures has picked up international rights to "Nobody Walks" and will screen the picture for international buyers at the European Film Market next week, the company said Tuesday.

Magnolia bought U.S. rights to the movie at the Sundance Film Festival, where the movie screened.

John Krasinski, Olivia Thirlby, Rosemarie DeWitt, Dylan McDermott and Justin Kirk star in the movie, about what happens to a family when an art student rents their back house.

Jonathan Schwartz and Andrea Sperling of Super Crispy Entertainment produced the movie and were honored at Sundance with a special jury prize for excellence in independent film producing for "Smashed" and "Nobody Walks." Alicia Van Couvering also produced.

Ry Russo-Young and Lena Dunham wrote the script.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)