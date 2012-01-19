LONDON Three organizations will fight it out to take over the London Olympic press and broadcast centre after this year's Games with a fashion college among the ideas being put forward, the Olympic Park Legacy Company said on Thursday.

UK Fashion Hub, Oxylane Group and iCITY have been selected from 10 bidders to enter into detailed negotiations to take up tenancy of the building, which offers about 1 million square foot of commercial space, from early 2013.

"We have three dynamic bids focused on the creation of thousands of jobs and training opportunities," said Andrew Altman, chief executive of the Olympic Park Legacy Company.

UK Fashion Hub envisages a fashion and textile manufacturing centre with a fashion college while Oxylane Group would offer a leisure facility, a retail store and a technology centre.

iCITY plans an "Innovation City" featuring a cloud computing centre and a technology research base.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Mark Meadows)