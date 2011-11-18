LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Open Road Films has pick up domestic rights to "Outrun," the company announced on Friday.

Dax Shepard, best known for NBC's "Parenthood," wrote, directs and stars in the film.

The action comedy co-stars Kristen Bell, Bradley Cooper, Tom Arnold, Beau Bridges, Kristin Chenoweth, David Koechner, Michael Rosenbaum, Joy Bryant and Ryan Hansen. David Palmer co-directed with Shepard.

"Outrun" centers on a former getaway driver who busts out of the Witness Protection Program to drive his girlfriend (Bell) to Los Angeles so she can land her dream job. Their road trip hits a snag when they are chased by the feds (Arnold) and a gang of criminals, led by Cooper.

Outrun was produced by Andrew Panay with Nate Tuck, Kim Waltrip and Jim Casey. Exclusive Media Group acquired the international rights.