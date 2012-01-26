NEW YORK, Jan 26 (TheWrap.com) - CNN may lag behind most of its competitors in the television ratings department, but digital is another story.

Citing comScore Media Metrix, CNN said in a blog post that it drew more than 73 million unique visitors across all platforms in 2011, while more than 100 million videos were started on its website.

And what would those numbers mean without a little dig at the competition?

According to CNN, those 73 million unique visitors outpace its main rivals in the TV news space, "beating MSNBC by 38 percent, Fox News by 187 percent, ABC News Digital by 217 percent and CBS Interactive by 260 percent."

If one goes by page views, those percentages balloon even more.

Oddly enough, those numbers might be inversely proportional to television ratings as MSNBC topped CNN in 2011, Fox beat both and the networks outpaced cable.

CNN also claims to be the top destination for mobile news, with 19.5 million unique visitors per month, and the most popular on both Facebook and Twitter.

On mobile and Facebook, Fox News is its closest competitor. On Twitter, it's the New York Times.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)