LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 (TheWrap.com) - The Pro Bowl gave NBC a decisive win in the key adults 18-49 demographic Sunday night, though CBS took the win for most-watched network of the evening, according to preliminary numbers.

Though the Pro Bowl numbers are subject to revision, the game, which ran from 7:30 to 11 p.m., drew a 3.6/9 in the demo and 10.5 million total viewers. It was down 18 percent from last year's telecast, which aired on Fox. The pre-game program at 7 was the night's highest-rated program, with a 3.9/11 in the demo and 12.2 million total viewers. Overall, the network averaged a 3.7/9 in the demo to take the night's top ratings.

CBS came in second in the demo but took the night's largest audience, thanks largely to "Undercover Boss," which had the night's most total viewers. "60 Minutes" at 7 posted a 1.5/4 in the demo and 11.2 million total viewers. "Undercover Boss" aired the following hour, growing 30 percent over last week's airing with a 3.0/7 in the demo and 13 million total viewers. "The Good Wife" at 9 received a 2.2/5 in the demo and 10.9 million total viewers, while "CSI: Miami" closed the night at 10, slipping 15 percent from its last original airing three weeks ago with a 2.2/6 in the demo and 10.4 million total viewers. The network averaged 11.4 million total viewers throughout the night.

ABC's "America's Funniest Home Videos" at 7 grew had a 1.9/5 in the demo and 7.3 million total viewers, while "Once Upon a Time" at 8 received a 3.4/8 in the demo and 10.7 million total viewers. The network finished off the night with the movie "A Smile As Big As the Moon" at 9, which received a 1.5/4 in the demo and 6.8 million total viewers.

Fox's animated shows dipped dramatically since new episodes last aired two weeks ago, when they were boosted by football. Following a "Bob's Burgers" repeat at 7, "The Cleveland Show" at 7:30 posted a 0.7/2 in the demo and 2.7 million total viewers. "The Simpsons" at 8 dropped 56 percent from two weeks ago for a 2.4/6 in the demo and 5.1 million total viewers. "Napoleon Dynamite" at 8:30 was off 52 percent versus two weeks ago for a 2.1/5 in the demo and 4.4 million total viewers, while "Family Guy" at 9 dropped 32 percent for a 3.0/7 in the demo and 5.9 million total viewers. "American Dad" capped the night at 9:30 with a 2.4/5 in the demo and 4.7 million total viewers.

