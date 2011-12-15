LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Relativity Media has entered into a joint venture with German distributor Senator Entertainment, the studio announced Wednesday.

Under the pact, Senator will distribute all of Relativity's future films in Germany. In return, Relativity said it will become a "significant shareholder" in Senator.

Under the agreement, Senator will distribute such future Relativity titles as "Hunter Killer," "Safe Haven" and "Afterburn."

In a release touting the agreement, Senator says it was recently recapitalized by Sapinda Holding, a multi-billion dollar global investment group headquartered in Amsterdam.

That's potentially good news for Relativity, which is still on the prowl for fresh capital now that the studio has parted ways with its initial hedge fund backer Elliott Management. The release says that Sapinda is also looking to provide financial backing to Relativity for future initiatives.