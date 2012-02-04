LOS ANGELES, Feb 3 (TheWrap.com) - Charlie Sheen has just lined up two more goddesses for his harem -- on the small screen, at least.

Selma Blair and Shawnee Smith have been cast in Sheen's upcoming adaptation of the 2003 Jack Nicholson/Adam Sandler film "Anger Management." "Cruel Intentions" star Blair will play Sheen's therapist and potential love interest. Shawnee Smith, who played ditzy assistant Linda on the Ted Danson sitcom "Becker," will play his ex-wife.

Smith coyly tweeted: "My sweet and loyal friend and fans... I can finally "officially" tell you I am back in the half hour comedy business:)"

The series will run on FX, with an initial order of 10 episodes, with the possible addition of 90 more episodes if it succeeds.

Sheen, who was ousted from the CBS hit "Two and a Half Men" last year following a run of bizarre behavior, will have a "significant ownership stake" in the series.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)