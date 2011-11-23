SINGAPORE Eleven Singapore modeling agencies were fined for price-fixing on Wednesday and told their actions had hurt photographers, publishers and fashion labels in the city-state.

Singapore, a major Asian business and financial center, is popular with fashionistas from across Southeast Asia and is the host of high-profile Asian fashion events such as the annual Audi Fashion Festival and Men's Fashion Week.

The rate-fixing began in 2005 and continued until July 2009, the Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) said in a statement.

"CCS found that the agencies had fixed prices on a wide variety of modeling services, including editorials, advertorials, fashion shows and media loading usage," the competition watchdog said.

The 11 agencies that were fined included Mannequin Studio, one of Singapore's largest with over 200 models on its books, including former MTV host Nadya Hutagalung.

