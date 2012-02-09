NEW YORK, Feb 8 (TheWrap.com) - NBCUniversal cable networks will join together tonight for a late-night encore of NBC's new musical drama "Smash," following up on its strong debut Monday.

It's a savvy case of NBCU using its network of successful cable networks to help support fourth-place NBC. "Smash" debuted well Monday thanks in part to a huge lead-in from "The Voice."

In what NBCU calls a "cable roadblock," USA, Bravo, Style, Oxygen, G4, mun2, Universal HD and Cloo will re-broadcast the one-hour premiere beginning at 12 a.m. ET. The E! network will air it at 12:30 a.m. ET. (Pacific times vary.)

"Coming off our promising debut Monday, a multi-cable network roadblock is the perfect way to continue the momentum for this exciting new show," said NBC entertainment president Bob Greenblatt. "'Smash' is an event to be experienced more than once and we truly appreciate the cooperation of our sister cable networks led by Bonnie Hammer and Lauren Zalaznick in our efforts to help the series break through."

On Monday, "Smash" delivered NBC's top ratings in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and total viewers in the 10-11 p.m. time period. It also scored the highest ratings in the demo of any 10 p.m. drama on any network this season.

