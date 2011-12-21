LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - It's another day, another lawsuit for the "Jersey Shore" crew.

Following on the heels of Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's lawsuit against clothing company Abercrombie & Fitch, Sorrentino's pint-sized reality TV cohort, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, has found herself in her own legal entanglement, according to the New York Post.

Polizzi is being sued for $7 million by licensing company SRG Ventures, which claims that it entered a business partnership for a variety of Snooki-related merchandise, but the deal went south because the "Jersey Shore" starlet began negotiating with other brands behind SRG's back and stalling on the deals that SRG presented to her.

According to SRG, the company had presented ideas for Snooki-branded lingerie, watches and school supplies. Yes, school supplies.

Polizzi's management company, Neon Entertainment, is also named in the suit.

Sound like the squabbling of a couple with a past? That's not far off. In October, Polizzi sued SRG to get out of her contract with them, claiming that SRG fell short of its obligations, failing to line up sufficient branding partnerships and -- perhaps the crux of it all -- cash.

SRG's counter-strike has failed to rattle the diminutive MTV charmer -- at least according to her spokesperson, who told TheWrap, "Ms. Polizzi disputes SRG's version of the facts and looks forward to her day in court."

SRG and Neon Entertainment did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.