Copies of the new biography of Apple CEO Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson are displayed at a bookstore in New York October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - It turns out Steve Jobs is more popular in print than on a screen.

Walter Isaacson's biography of the late Apple co-founder came in at No. 1 on Amazon's list of the bestselling books of 2011, and clocked in at No. 3 on the Kindle charts.

Not that No. 3 is anything to frown about. The book came out in late October, so it took less than two months for the print copy to outsell every other book this year on Amazon.

Amazon did predict this would happen, and the earlier sales figures -- it sold 379,000 copies in its first week -- were significant. That was the biggest weekly total for any book since the debut of George W. Bush's "Decision Points" and Jeff Kinney's "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Ugly Truth."

What beat Jobs in the Kindle market? Suzanne Collins' "The Hunger Games," which has been adapted into a film that opens March 23.