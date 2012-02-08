NEW YORK, Feb 8 (TheWrap.com) - Viacom and Taylor Swift have partnered for MTV's first global music video premiere, presenting the debut of Swift's "Safe & Sound" music video from "The Hunger Games" soundtrack across the Viacom Music Groups' many channels and platforms.

The video, set to air February 13, could reach as many 600 million households around the world, according to Van Toffler, President of Viacom Music & Logo Group.

"I'm not sure we've ever done a global artist video premiere across all of our channels domestically much less globally," Toffler told TheWrap. "What a great way to reach hundred of millions of people around the world and let them know about a movie and song."

Swift's new video, featuring the Civil Wars, will debut exclusively on MTV during an MTV News special at 7:54 p.m. ET, and it will be simulcast on MTV's channels in Canada, Europe, Latin America Australia, Asia and Africa. It will air online exclusively at TaylorSwift.MTV.com in more than 150 territories.

Minutes later, the video will debut on Country Music Television and across MTV's digital properties, from MTV.com to VH1.com to MTV's international sites.

Toffler said it was an organic offshoot of ongoing relationships.

"For the VMAs we leaked never-before seen footage of 'The Hunger Games'," Toffler said. "We're in business with Taylor Swift every day on CMT and MTV. When we found out they were doing something together, we said let's do something unique and big and global."

Swift is a four-time Grammy winner and "Safe & Sound," the lead single from the film's soundtrack, took the No. 1 spot on the iTunes chart the day it was released. The album was produced by Oscar and Grammy-winner T-Bone Burnett.

Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games," based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling series, hits theaters March 23.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)