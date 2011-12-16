Judge Simon Cowell poses at the world premiere of the television series ''The X Factor'' at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - On a Thursday night when ratings were down overall, Fox's "The X Factor" tied a "Big Bang Theory" repeat and "Person of Interest" on CBS. CBS took an overall victory, according to preliminary numbers.

"The X Factor" was down slightly from last week, drawing a 2.8 rating/8 share in the adults 18-49 demographic, with 9.6 million total viewers. A "Bones" repeat followed.

On CBS, a repeat of "The Big Bang Theory" at 8 drew a 2.8/9 with 10.1 million total viewers. "Rules of Engagement" at 8:30 received a 2.7/8 with 9.7 million total viewers. "Person of Interest" at 9 performed flat with last week, scoring a 2.8/9 and 12.7 million total viewers. "The Mentalist," at 10 had a 2.7/7 and 12.9 million total viewers, making it the most-watched show of the night. CBS was the highest-rated network of the night, averaging a 2.8/8.

ABC's "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at 8 yielded a 1.8/5 and 6.4 million total viewers. "The Year With Katie Couric" at 9 received a 1.5/4 and 5.5 million total viewers.

NBC ran repeats throughout the night, save for a new episode of its shelved crime series "Prime Suspect" at 10, which dropped 38 percent, hitting a season low with a 0.8/2 and 3.6 million total viewers.