LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The season finale of "The X Factor" enjoyed a sizable boost over last week to hand Fox an easy win Thursday night, according to preliminary numbers.

On a night that was marked by repeats from the competing networks, "The X Factor" from 8 to 10 p.m. jumped 31 percent over last week's performance, taking a 3.8 rating/11 share in the adults 18-49 demographic, and grew 25 percent in total viewership with 12.4 million total viewers. The strong showing gave Fox a win for the night in both the demographic and total viewership.

NBC ran "Who's Still Standing?" at 8, which received a 1.5/5 and 5.2 million total viewers, followed by repeats until "Prime Suspect" at 10, which drew a 1.0/3 and 4.4 million total viewers.

At ABC, the night began with the holiday special "Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice" at 8, which posted a 1.1/3 and 3.8 million total viewers, followed by an episode of "Prep & Landing" at 8:30, which also received a 1.1/3 and 3.6 million total viewers. "Charlie Brown: I Want a Dog for Christmas" at 9 also posted a 1.1/3 and 3.6 million total viewers. The network's evening closed with a "Grey's Anatomy" repeat.

CBS ran repeats throughout the night.