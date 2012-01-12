Take a vacation? Not me, says action star Tom Cruise
NEW YORK Don't tell Tom Cruise to slow down - the action movie star says making movies is better than taking a vacation.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - F. Scott Frazier has moved from selling spec scripts to selling pitches: Universal has purchased the young writer's pitch for an alien invasion movie for a mid-six figure price, TheWrap has learned.
Writer and producer Chris Morgan brought the project to Universal, where he has a production deal. His company will produce in partnership with Strike Entertainment.
Frazier's work is hot. He sold his first spec, "The Numbers Station," in 2010. John Cusack and Malin Akerman star in that movie, which completed filming last month. Content Film is distributing.
Warner Bros. bought his spec "Line of Sight" last spring. Joel Silver is set to produce that movie, which Ben Affleck will direct and star in.
And the British financier Between The Eyes purchased his spec "Autobahn" during last fall's AFM. That movie is scheduled to start filming in Germany in May.
Meanwhile, British filmmaker and playwright John Crowley recently was attached to direct Frazier's "Embassy," which will star Tobey Maguire.
