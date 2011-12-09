NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - A fire erupted Thursday on the Universal backlot, hitting a three-story building near the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Cahuenga Boulevard.

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a report came in at noon that there was a fire on the lot. Fifty-five firefighters fought the blaze.

Upon arrival, the firemen noticed that smoke was billowing from the penthouse of the building.

It was a building already set for demolition, so it was unoccupied and no injuries were reported to either civilians or firefighters.

The fire was knocked down within an hour, but the cause has not yet been ascertained.

Universal has issued the following statement:

"There was a small fire in one of our unoccupied buildings near Lankershim and Cahuenga where demolition work is taking place. The fire was contained in the ducting of a small structure on the roof of the building. We have LA County, LA City and Burbank Fire on scene."

Fires at the backlot are a part of Universal's history, the most damaging of which came in 2008, when the King Kong attraction was affected.