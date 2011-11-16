LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - United Talent Agency has signed a lease for its new global headquarters, real estate developer Tishman Speyer announced Tuesday.

Beginning in late 2012, the agency will operate in 120,000 square feet of the 9336-9346 Civic Center Drive complex in Beverly Hills, which was previously the worldwide headquarters of the Hilton Hotels Corporation. The 191,000 square-foot complex will be renamed UTA Plaza.

UTA's new neighbors will include companies such as Live Nation, YouTube, Netflix and Aol.com.

UTA will occupy the entire 9336 building, and will serve as the primary tenant of the 9346 building.

The move comes following 20 years for the agency at its current Wilshire Boulevard location.

"After 20 great years on Wilshire we are excited to have a new campus that will allow for our continued growth and provide an enhanced environment for our colleagues and clients," the agency's board of directors said in a joint statement. "UTA Plaza will offer all the amenities we have been looking for, as well as foster a sense of community for UTA."