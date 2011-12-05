NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - David Wain's long-running online comedy series "Wainy Days" debuts its fifth season Monday on My Damn Channel.

The show, which features a fictionalized version of Wain looking for love, is sponsored by Fiat, which will be integrated into each episode. The first two episodes premiere at www.MyDamnChannel.com/WainyDays.

Season 5 features guests including Ken Marino ("Childrens Hospital"), Steven Weber ("Falling Skies"), Lizzy Caplan ("Party Down,"), Erinn Hayes ("Childrens Hospital"), Jorma Taccone ("Saturday Night Live"), Zandy Hartig ("Childrens Hospital") and Thomas Lennon ("The State").

Wain and Marino wrote and produced the new comedy "Wanderlust," opening February 24, which stars Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston.

Since launching in 2007, My Damn Channel has produced thousands of episodes of original series including "Horrible People" and "You Such at Photoshop." It just began a new partnership with YouTube, the 30-minute series "My Damn Channel: Live," which will premiere in 2012.