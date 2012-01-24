Weather Channel said on Tuesday it has appointed David Kenny, a Yahoo Inc director, as its new chairman and chief executive, taking over from Mike Kelly.

The cable channel, which is jointly owned by Comcast Corp's NBC Universal and private equity firms Blackstone Group LP and Bain Capital, will be looking to Kenny's digital experience as president of Akamai Technologies Inc and managing partner of VivaKi, a digital advertising unit of Publicis Groupe.

Weather Channel is very popular across the Web and mobile devices. Former CEO Kelly will serve as a special adviser to the CEO, Weather Channel board and Bain Capital.

Kenny's decision to leave Akamai unexpectedly last October led to wide speculation that he would take over as chief executive of Yahoo after former CEO Carol Bartz left the company a month earlier. But Yahoo opted to appoint former PayPal executive Scott Thompson as CEO earlier this month.

