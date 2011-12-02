LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Yahoo is letting The Projector and The Set flicker out and die, the movie and television blogs acknowledged on Twitter Friday.

"As was just announced, Yahoo has decided to let @YahooProjector shuffle off this mortal coil. It's a damn shame: We were having such fun," Will Leitch, the site's co-editor, tweeted.

The Set tweeted similar news. Both sites said that a number of blogs will be closing as well.

It was not immediately clear what other blogs will join the two fansites in the blogosphere in the sky.

The Projector is a co-production between Leitch and Tim Grierson. The Set is run by Lindsay Robertson and Tara Ariano.

Both sites features reviews, news items and film clips, written with a fun and semi-autobiographical flare. The two sets of editors are friends, according to the sites.

"We're obviously quite sad about this: We were having so much fun, something we sometimes fear is lacking in movie writing," The Projector editors tweeted on the site's Twitter feed.

They said they would be busy screen-grabbing old reviews, so they don't disappear along with the site.