BRIEF-Stockland maintains FY17 guidance for growth in FFO per security
* has maintained fy17 guidance for growth in funds from operations (ffo) per security of 6 – 7%, assuming no material change in market conditions
Sept 3 Indygotech Minerals :
* Says Polish Financial Supervisor KNF has suspended trading of Indygotech Minerals' shares until Sept. 30 2014 due to company's failure in reporting H1 results within allocated timescale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* has maintained fy17 guidance for growth in funds from operations (ffo) per security of 6 – 7%, assuming no material change in market conditions
* GPT is on track to achieve FFO per security growth of approximately 2 per cent for full year 2017