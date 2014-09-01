BRIEF-Moscow Exchange to delist Razgulay Group
* Says to delist Razgulay Group as of May 12 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn
Sept 1 Indykpol SA :
* Said on Friday it reported H1 revenue of 553.4 million zlotys versus 475.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 operating profit was 13.7 million zlotys versus 5.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 net profit was 7.8 million zlotys versus 412,000 zlotys a year ago
* Says to delist UTinet as of May 12 due to bankruptcy Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn