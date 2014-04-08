By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, April 8 Start-up Ineda Systems
said on Tuesday it received $17 million in funding from
investors including major semiconductor industry players
Qualcomm and Samsung Electronics, as it
designs low-power chips for smart watches and other wearable
computing gadgets.
Ineda, with offices in Hyderabad, India and Santa Clara,
California, closed its series B funding with Qualcomm, Samsung
and other investors in December.
With over 180 employees, it is using the money to develop
ultra-low power chips for wearable computing gadgets meant to
function for up to a month without needing to recharge.
A major criticism of smart watches launched over the past
year has been the need to recharge them as frequently as once a
day, as is typically required for smartphones.
"In today's market, people are using smartphone technology
to deliver these watches. That has led to good products but not
to breakthrough products," Ineda Chairman Sanjay Jha told
Reuters.
Jha was previously the chief executive of Motorola Mobility
and chief operating officer of Qualcomm. Appointed in January to
be the chief executive of contract chip manufacturer
GlobalFoundries, he is highly respected within the chip
industry.
Ineda is sampling its "wearable processor units" with
customers and plans to begin shipping chips in higher volumes in
the second half of this year.
The chips come in a four tiers, the lowest aimed at simple
wearable devices like bracelets and the high-end chip aimed at
advanced smart watches running platforms like Google's
Android.
Qualcomm, considered the global leader in mobile chips, has
been working on its own wearable components and has even
launched its own smart watch: the Toq. Qualcomm is also
supporting Google's recently announced Android Wear smartphone
platform with its Snapdragon chips, originally designed for
smartphones.
"Our investment in Ineda is another example of how we are
collaborating with and expanding the wearable ecosystem," said
Jon Carvill, a Qualcomm spokesman.
