BRIEF-Welbilt promotes Haresh Shah to senior vice president and CFO
* Welbilt promotes Haresh Shah to senior vice president and chief financial officer
LONDON Nov 20 Swiss chemicals group Ineos said on Thursday it planned to invest $1 billion in shale gas exploration in Britain, making it the UK's biggest player in the sector should it win all the licences.
A vast majority of the onshore exploration and development licences it will bid for are in Scotland and northern England, it said in a statement.
"Substantial further investment would follow if the company moved into development and production," Ineos said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)
* Welbilt promotes Haresh Shah to senior vice president and chief financial officer
* Xerium technologies inc - Staton also has been appointed to board, replacing Bevis. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: