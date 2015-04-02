April 2 Ineos Group Chairman Jim Ratcliffe plans
to sue one of the Swiss chemical group's founding members, Calum
MacLean, alleging he violated his departure terms by poaching a
finance director, the City A.M. newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Ratcliffe accuses MacLean of poaching Steve Bennett after
moving to Synthomer Plc, another chemical maker, the
newspaper reported, citing a letter from Ratcliffe to
Synthomer's chairman. (bit.ly/1IqsrLM)
Synthomer named Bennett its chief financial officer on
Wednesday. Bennett is CFO at a joint venture between Ineos Group
AG and PetroChina.
In the letter, which City A.M. said it had seen, Ratcliffe
said hiring Bennett reflected "very badly" on Synthomer's
reputation. The letter assumed that Synthomer's board did not
know of the agreement with MacLean, the free newspaper said.
"Synthomer's board is entirely satisfied with the integrity
of the process that led to Steve Bennett's appointment," a
spokesman for Synthomer said, declining to comment further.
MacLean, as chairman of Ineos Grangemouth (UK), was a key
figure in the resolution of a pension dispute between the
company and its workforce at the Grangemouth refinery and
petrochemical plant in Scotland in 2013. He moved to Synthomer
as chief executive in January.
"Ineos can confirm that it has written to the chairman of
Synthomer, but we do not comment on the content of such
correspondence," Ineos said in an emailed statement.
Bennett is due to join Synthomer in July.
City A.M. said Ineos had consulted its lawyers at Slaughter
and May. The law firm could not immediately be reached for
comment.
