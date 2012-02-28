LONDON Feb 28 Independent refiner Ineos is restarting gasoline-making units at its Lavera refinery in France after a period of maintenance, traders said on Tuesday.

Total's La Mede refinery nearby is also undergoing maintenance, which is due to end March 3.

Earlier this year, Total and Ineos resumed talks to tie up their neighbouring refineries in southeastern France, according to industrial sources.

The refineries are seen to be complimentary, because the Lavera plant is flexible and can take various grades of crude, while the La Mede refinery has a good supply network.

Last year, Ineos signed a joint venture with PetroChina in July, which includes the Lavera and Scottish Grangemouth refineries. The similarly sized plants have a combined capacity of 420,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The $1 billion transaction was completed on July 1, according to a filing by PetroChina .