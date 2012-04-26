* Deal to close in second half of year
* Deal will make Suburban third largest U.S. propane
retailer
* Inergy shares up 11 percent
April 26 Suburban Propane Partners LP
said it would buy Inergy LP's retail propane operations
for about $1.8 billion in a deal that will double its customer
base and make it one of the top propane retailers in the United
States.
Suburban's biggest-ever deal is the second large acquisition
in the U.S. propane industry in less than a year. Last October,
AmeriGas Partners LP acquired Energy Transfer Partners
LP's propane business for $2.8 billion.
The acquisition will help Suburban spread its presence
across a wider swathe of the United States and take on larger
rivals AmeriGas and Ferrellgas Partners LP.
While propane has long been used to fire up barbecue grills,
U.S. households and offices are increasingly using it as a
heating fuel.
However, rising propane prices have pressurized margins at
retailers who have been forced to buy the fuel at higher costs
from wholesale sellers.
"It is a good deal for Suburban. The whole industry is
depressed, so they are able to buy these assets at more
depressed levels," said John Musgrave, a vice president at Swank
Capital, whose Cushing MLP High Income Index holds a stake in
Suburban.
"Given the high price of propane right now, the economy and
the warmer-than-typical winter, it has been very hard for the
retailers to pass on those price increases," Musgrave said.
Musgrave said there might be some consolidation among
pure-play propane companies, adding that NGL Energy Partners LP
had been very "inquisitive."
Inergy sells propane in 33 states from 338 customer service
centers. The acquisition will add about 600,000 customers and
325 million retail propane gallons to Suburban's operations.
Suburban said the deal, expected to close in the second half
of the year, will make it the third-largest retailer of propane
in the United States, measured by retail gallons sold in 2011.
In a regulatory filing, Inergy forecast second-quarter
adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) for its retail propane operations at $76
million.
Suburban's deal for Inergy's propane business includes a $1
billion issue of new Suburban senior notes, $200 million in cash
and $600 million in new Suburban common units.
Inregy shares rose more than 12 percent to $18.98, their
biggest intra-day percentage jump in more than three years.
Suburban shares were down less than 1 percent at $43.56.
PURELY PIPELINE
Inergy said the deal would help it focus on its midstream
growth strategy as it evolves into a pure-play pipeline
business.
"Proceeds from the sale of the retail propane business will
substantially improve Inergy's balance sheet, we believe,"
analysts at RBC Capital markets wrote in a note, adding that the
sale was a "positive."
Inergy's move reflects the trend among energy companies to
add muscle to their pipeline assets as oil majors spend billions
of dollars to produce shale gas and crude oil in areas with poor
infrastructure.
"In our view, Inergy shares should trend higher from here on
the retail propane exit and the refocusing of the business
toward a midstream standalone," analysts at Baird and Co said.
Evercore Partners acted as a financial adviser to Suburban,
while Greenhill & Co advised Inergy.