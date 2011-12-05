* Adds BoFA Merril Lynch and Credit Suisse among others

* Plans to raise $300 million in IPO

Dec 5 Inergy Midstream LLC, the storage and transportation arm of propane distributor Inergy LP , added 8 more underwriters to its planned initial public offering, taking the total number to 10.

In an amended filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it added BoFA Merril Lynch, Credit Suisse, Wells Fargo and 5 other underwriters, along with Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital, which were named in the original filing.

In August, Inergy Midstream had filed with SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering of its common units.

The company intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NRGM," and plans to use the proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding debts.