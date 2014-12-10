BRIEF-Time Warner CEO Jeffrey Bewkes's 2016 total compensation $32.6 mln
* Time Warner Inc CEO Jeffrey L. Bewkes's 2016 total compensation $32.6 million versus $31.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Dec 10 Infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft :
* Says to propose payment of special dividend of 0.04 euros per share for FY 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Time Warner Inc CEO Jeffrey L. Bewkes's 2016 total compensation $32.6 million versus $31.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Trakopolis announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results