Oct 7 Infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft

* Says Wilhelm Nottenkaemper and Udo Christochowitz announced resignation from their positions as members of Supervisory Board

* Says Board has therefore decided to apply to local court for judicial appointment to Supervisory Board

* Says Board intends to propose Hans Bethge and Hajo Riesenbeck to the court