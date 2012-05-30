HONG KONG May 30 Stanley Black & Decker Inc
is among potential bidders for private equity-owned
Infastech, a Singapore-based industrial fastener maker with
revenues of over $500 million, sources with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
CVC Capital Partners and Standard Chartered's
private equity arm have hired Bank of America
and Goldman Sachs to sell the business, the sources
added, after buying it for about $350-$400 million in 2010.
First-round bids are due on Wednesday, they added.
Pan-Asia buyout fund Unitas Capital is among the other
interested parties who have been working with banks to buy the
company, the sources added. However, it was not clear whether
any of the suitors will eventually place bids.
Bank of America, Goldman, Standard Chartered and Unitas
declined comment. CVC could not be reached for immediate
comment. Black & Decker did not reply to an e-mail seeking
response.
The sources did not want to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.