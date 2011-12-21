FRANKFURT Dec 21 German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG could make acquisitions worth as much as 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) and is most interested in companies focusing on energy efficiency, its finance chief said.

"We could finance smaller acquisitions from our cash on hand. Infineon has a sufficiently large strategic liquidity reserve," Dominik Asam told German daily Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Wednesday.

He said the company could borrow money to make larger acquisitions, but said no deals were in the pipeline at the moment.

Asam also said he expects Infineon to return to growth in 2013 if a stronger global economy boosts demand.

"In such an environment the company expects sales growth of 10 percent or more," he said.

The company last month gave a gloomy outlook for the current year through September, saying its revenue would probably fall, hit by a slowing economy and growing caution among customers in industrial and chip card markets.

Asked about his expectations for a potential break-up of the euro zone, Asam said he was concerned that a currency appreciation following a break-up could significantly dent the competitiveness of Germany's export industries. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)